UDF launches an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ against the fuel tax.

Beginning on Monday, four UDF MLAs will hold an ongoing ‘satyagraha’ in front of the Legislative Complex in opposition to what has been dubbed the ‘worst ever Budget in Kerala history.’

The ‘satyagraha’ will be undertaken by Najeeb Kanthapuram of the Indian Union Muslim League and three young members of the Congress legislature, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Shafi Parambil, and C. R. Mahesh.

When launching the indefinite ‘satyagraha’ and staging a brief walkout, opposition leader V D Satheesan said, ‘This is a budget that would heap a massive Rs 4000 crore on the taxpayers.’

The 2023–24 budget attempted to raise extra funds in addition to the two rupee cess on gasoline and diesel through a number of increases, particularly in the real estate and auto industries.

K N Balagopal, the finance minister, lost his customary composure and suggested that the government had no plans to revisit any of the additional taxes that were enacted through his most recent budget. A combative Balagopal stated, ‘A state administration cannot advance by declaring it will never raise any taxes. I also can’t exploit the budget to earn praise,’ he added.

The UDF’s record on fuel costs was then questioned, and he lashed out at them. He said that the Oommen Chandy administration had raised the price of gasoline 17 times and the price of diesel 11 times.

According to Balagopal, the current sales tax rates on gasoline (38.08%) and diesel (22.76%) are lower than they were under the previous UDF administration. He added that the Centre already assessed additional and special excise charges of Rs 30 and Rs 27 on a litre of gasoline and fuel, respectively. ‘Regarding the BJP’s strategy of suffocating states like Kerala, the UDF has no complaints. They only care about opposing the progressive initiatives of the LDF Government’ said Balagopal.