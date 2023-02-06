Used images of D K Shivakumar’s children; FIR filed against 2 YouTube channels

Two YouTube channels have been named in a FIR for using D K Shivakumar, the head of the Karnataka Congress, and his children’s pictures without their consent.

Umesha D, a family member of Shivakumar, filed a complaint alleging that the YouTube channels were using images of the Congress leader’s son and daughter and publishing stories about their private lives.

The complainant requested that the videos be taken down from the YouTube channels and that those in charge of the channels be brought to justice in accordance with the relevant provisions of the IT Act.

The complaint has been acknowledged by the cybercrime police, and further inquiry is in progress.