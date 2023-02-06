Vivo launches X90 series smartphones: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its Vivo X90 series smartphones in global markets. The series comprises of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. The vanilla Vivo X90 is priced at MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs. 71,600) while the Vivo X90 Pro is priced at MYR 4,999 (roughly Rs. 96,800). Both handsets will be available in a single 12GB + 256 GB storage configuration. The Vivo X90 is offered in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colours and the Vivo X90 Pro comes in a Legend Black colour. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce plans to launch the Vivo X90 or Vivo X90 Pro in India.

Vivo X90 specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 runs on Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also features Vivo’s custom V2 chip for image processing. This handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Vivo X90 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel 50mm portrait camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone offers 256GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage, which cannot be expanded. Connectivity options include 5G (SA/ NSA), 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on the latest version of Google’s operating system with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 skin on top. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also features Vivo’s custom V2 chip for image processing. The device sports a curved full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X90 Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video chats, the phone sports a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Vivo X90 Pro is equipped with 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, which cannot be expanded. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.