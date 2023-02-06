Women’s Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians announced its coaching staff

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians announced its coaching staff for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Former England Women’s Team Captain and CBE Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as the Head Coach. Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Jhulan Goswami is named as the Team Mentor and Bowling Coach.

Devieka Palshikaar, an all-rounder, who represented India at the international level, will be the batting coach. Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the Team Manager.

Mumbai Indians recently won the bid for Mumbai’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries Limited. It also runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It also operates MI Emirates in UAE’s International League T20, and MI Cape Town in South Africa’s SA20.