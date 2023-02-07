After consuming contaminated food in Andhra’s Kothavalasa, 24 students become ill

Up to 24 woman students at the BC Girls’ Hostel in the Andhra Pradesh district of Kothavalasa became ill on Tuesday morning after eating pulihora for breakfast. According to sources, these students consumed a contaminated breakfast in the hostel canteen, which caused them to vomit and experience severe stomach pain.

The staff of the hostel immediately transported the sick students to Kothavalasa government hospital for treatment.

For treatment, more than six students have been transferred to Srungavarapu CHC. The first round of treatment is said to have helped 14 students, with the other 10 still receiving care.

‘We noticed that several of the students started falling sick and complained of vomiting and stomach ache. We have shifted the students to the hospital and are monitoring the situation,’ the hostel warden told India Today.

Approximately 100 students from a school in Palnadu became ill and were hospitalised a few days prior due to suspected food poisoning, according to news agency ANI.

After eating chicken curry and sambar for lunch and tomato rice and groundnut chutney for breakfast, the students reportedly puked and developed diarrhoea.