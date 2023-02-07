After killing his wife and children in a dispute over gambling, a man from Uttar Pradesh sets himself on fire.

A report says, a 42-year-old man from the Uttar Pradesh town of Devkali killed his wife and two children before allegedly killing himself on Monday. Officials claim that the incident took place when the wife confronted her husband about losing Rs 50,000 in gambling on Saturday.

The forensic experts who examined the bodies says, Indra Kumar Maurya killed his wife and children on Saturday night while under the influence of alcohol. The bodies of Sushila (38), Chandni (10) and Aryan (8) were found near the bed. In the meantime, Maurya was found in another area of the home.

According to the police investigation, Mauarya stabbed Sushila four times before applying antiseptic to the wounds. But when he found out that his wife and kids had died early on Sunday morning, he set himself on fire.

Sources told the police that Maurya had lost Rs 50,000 in the casino on Saturday night. This caused a disagreement between him and his wife. ‘On Sunday, neighbours spotted smoke coming out of Maurya’s residence and alerted the police,’ senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover stated.

The SSP stated that Maurya’s brother-in-allegation law’s cited his drinking and gambling tendencies. The probe will include all possibilities, said Grover.