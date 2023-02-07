‘Any incident that disturbs communal harmony will not be tolerated at any cost’: Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur: The mandatory registration of First Information Reports, or FIRs, reception rooms, and other innovations have led to a reduction in criminal cases including that of women atrocities, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday. He said that ‘effective action’ was taken while catching the criminals in Udaipur, Sikar, and Jaipur.

Addressing the meeting of Inspector Generals and Deputy Superintendents of Police through video conferencing at the Chief Minister residence on Monday, Gehlot said. ‘The campaign against organised crime in the state should continue aggressively, and strict action should be taken against those who follow and support gangsters and criminals on social media, provide shelter, and financial assistance’. ‘Any incident that disturbs communal harmony will not be tolerated at any cost’, he added.

The Chief Minister said that recent cases of illegal extortion by threats have been reported in the state, and strict action should be taken against them. He also directed the officials to run an awareness campaign against drug abuse in the state. ‘For boosting the morale of the policemen who have done excellent work against crime, they should be given rewards and promotions. But, at the same time, strict action should also be taken in case of laxity’, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative taken by the Nagaur Superintendent of Police to issue WhatsApp numbers among the common people. He directed strict closure of liquor shops after 8 pm, and strict action against careless officers of the Excise Department and the Police. Chief Minister Gehlot said that the police officers should discharge their duties with full responsibility, and provide speedy justice to victims. ‘The role of DSP is very important in changing the perception of the common man about the functioning of the police. The SP should also discharge the role with positivity in strengthening the law and order situation at the lower level’, he said.

He also stressed the use of innovation for maintaining law and order, and stopping the spread of misinformation. ‘The atmosphere of communalism, tension, and violence has increased across the country. In such a situation, the time to come for the police will be more challenging. The accused involved in such incidents may belong to any caste or religion, but strict action should be taken’, he said.

Chief Minister Gehlot also instructed the officials to make the working style of the police modern, public-friendly, and proactive. ‘Many innovations have been made, including reception rooms, child-friendly police stations, mandatory FIR registration, and creation of ASP posts in every district for prevention and effective research of crimes against women. DSP should regularly inspect the police stations and make them police friendly by interacting with the common people’, he said.

Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, Principal Government Secretary of Home Anand Kumar, ADG Crime RP Mehra, ADG ATS and SOG Ashok Rathod, ADG Intelligence S Sengvir, and other senior officials were also present during the meeting. Along with this, Jaipur and Jodhpur Police Commissioners, Inspector General of Police of various ranges, officers of Police Headquarters, SPs, ASPs, and other senior police officers of all districts also joined the video conference.