At a wedding, a railway employee is fatally murdered over a disagreement about the music.

In an argument that started over music selection during a dance programme at a wedding celebration event on Monday in the Arrah district of Bihar, a railway employee was fatally shot.

The dead man has been named as 23-year-old Abhishek Kumar Singh alias Bhaskar. At Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction in Uttar Pradesh, he was a junior engineer. On the deceased’s left side of the eye, there were bullet wounds visible.

There was a dance programme planned for the wedding festivities. When they arrived, several troublemakers from a neighbouring village began requesting songs to be performed. When the miscreants were asked to leave by the 23-year-old deceased junior engineer and his family, a brawl broke out. The criminals pulled a gun during the altercation and shot Abhishek, who passed away instantly.

Police arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the occurrence after getting the information. Singh’s body was taken to Sadar Hospital in Arrah for an autopsy.