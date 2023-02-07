Award-winning novelist Sir Salman Rushdie to release his new novel ‘Victoria City’

On Tuesday, award-winning author Sir Salman Rushdie will publish his new book, ‘Victoria City,’ an epic tale of a 14th-century woman who overcomes a patriarchal environment to reign a city. Rushdie was stabbed last year at a New York City event. He finally spoke out about the ‘colossal attack’ that caused him to spend six weeks in the hospital and lose eyesight in one eye during a recent interview.

Sir Salman told The New Yorker that his ‘primary overriding sensation is of gratitude’ and that he was ‘fortunate’ to have survived the attack.

The author of the novel also revealed the following during the lengthy talk with David Remnick: ‘I’ve improved. However, in light of what transpired, I’m not too awful.’

Hadi Matar, the man suspected of stabbing Sir Salman, has been charged with attempted murder.

Speaking of the mental scars the knife attack left on him, the novelist shared that he is having to rethink his approach to security, having lived without it for more than two decades.