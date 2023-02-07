Body of a retired soldier’s missing son found from UP river

The authorities has informed that, a 25-year-old man’s body has been pulled from the Gomti River in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Babar, a resident of the Kotwali Dehat police station area and the son of a retired army jawan, has been missing since Sunday night.

He was found dead on Monday evening in the Gomti River in the Tatia Nagar neighbourhood, which is within the jurisdiction of the Gosaiganj Police Station.

The victim’s relatives have claimed that Babar was killed.

Anirudh Pratap Singh, the in-charge of the Kotwali Dehat police station, claimed that village head Babu Prasad had notified him on Monday that the son of retired soldier Nizam had been missing since Sunday night.

The police were alerted that a body had been pulled from the river as they started their investigation.

Babar’s body was later identified, said Mr. Singh.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.