Fatal shooting takes place at American rapper Fredo Bang’s concert in Newport, Arkansas

At a performance featuring American rapper Fredo Bang early on Sunday morning in Newport, Arkansas, a fatal gunshot occurred.

According to Police Chief Larry Dulaney and Lt. Mark Harmon of the Newport Police Department, a 19-year-old lady was slain and four others were hurt.

The four injured people’s conditions have not yet been disclosed. According to reports, one victim was transported to a hospital for additional care.

Around 2:30 in the morning, a gunshot took place during Fredo Bang’s performance.

Richard McGee, 31, and Aaron Warren, 28, are the two suspects who have so far been taken into custody. However, according to Lieutenant Mark Harmon of KAIT-TV, they were not immediately charged. The upcoming days are anticipated to see more arrests.

The probe is still ongoing.

According to the data provided by the Gun Violence Archive non-profit group, there’ve been more than 50 mass shooting incidents in the United States since the beginning of this year.