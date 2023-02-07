Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. Positive trend in the Indian equity markets and weakening of the US dollar supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. But, sustained foreign capital outflows restricted the gain of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened strong at 82.68 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained further ground to 82.66, a rise of 10 paise over its last close. On Monday, the Indian rupee fell 68 paise to close at a one-month low of 82.76 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index which measures the strength of US currency against 6 currencies declined 0.15% to 103.46. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,218.14 crore.