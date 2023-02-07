Hollywood star Salma Hayek reveals that she was typecasted and considered ‘too sexy’ for rom-com films

Salma Hayek, a well-known Hollywood actress, recently spoke up about her career in Hollywood and shared that she had to wait more than ten years before being cast in romantic comedies because the public thought she was too attractive for the genre.

The actress recently revealed to GQ UK that Hollywood had prevented her from appearing in a comedy film for more than ten years.

‘I was typecast for a long time,’ Hayek told the magazine. ‘My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010’s ‘Grown Ups’], but I was in my forties! They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humour.’ Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.’

Although Hayek played parts in romantic comedies such as 1997’s ‘Fools Rush In’ and ‘Breaking Up’, she shared that it wasn’t until Adam Sandler gave her a chance to act in the 2010 film ‘Grown-Ups’, which she considers a traditional comedy movie.