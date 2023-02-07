In Assam, Pawan Hans will this week begin helicopter services on six routes

On February 8, Pawan Hans will begin offering helicopter services along six routes in Assam. The regional air connectivity programme UDAN will introduce these routes.

Under the programme, Pawan Hans has been given 86 routes across six states.

In the first phase, the company will provide connectivity on the ‘Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh’ network, according to a formal announcement made on Monday.

‘Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in the state of Arunanchal Pradesh,’ it said.