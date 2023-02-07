India dispatches its first batch of earthquake relief items to Turkiye

At least 30,000 people were killed and thousands of buildings were destroyed in Turkiye after a powerful earthquake, the worst since a 7.8 magnitude rocked Erzincan province in 1939. India sent its first shipment of earthquake relief supplies to Turkiye.

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, has ordered ‘all feasible aid’ to be provided to the nation in the wake of the catastrophe. The earthquake, which had a Richter scale value of 7.8 and was felt in several neighbouring countries, is believed to have killed thousands of people.

The Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities of India are demonstrated, according to tweets from Arindam Bagchi of the Ministry of External Affairs. ‘The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment,’ the tweet added.

A PMO statement earlier said, ‘It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Turkiye.’