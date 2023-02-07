Indian Railways introduces online food delivery on WhatsApp: All details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has introduced online food delivery system for passengers on social media platform, WhatsApp. Passengers travelling via Indian Railways can now simply place order on WhatsApp and get their food delivered on train with their PNR number.

Passengers can book order on this number- Business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 . The system will be launched in 2 phases. In the first phase, Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services through clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. With this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.

In the next phase, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.