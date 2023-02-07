Instant Rava Handvo recipe

Rava Handvo is a Gujarati dish. This dish is crispy on the outside and soft and spongy on the inside. It is also referred to as ‘ondhwo’ in some areas of Gujarat.

Ingredients needed:

The ingredients needed are sooji, rated bottle gourd, grated beetroot, dahi, salt, fruit salt, oil, mustard seeds and green chillies.

Also Read: Rose Day 2023: Know the significance of first day of Valentine’s Week

Method to make rava handvo:

Start with mixing the grated lauki and beetroot with sooji and dahi and let it rest for at least 15 minutes. If needed, add some water to adjust the consistency. Add salt and fruit salt at this point and give a final mix.

Heat a pan and add a tadka of mustard seeds and green chillies. To it, add the batter and close the lid. Keep it on low flame and cook one side till it turns crisp brown. Once done, flip and cook the other side. Check with a knife if the handvo is ready – if the knife comes out clean, then it’s ready to be relished. Serve it hot with green chutney by the side.