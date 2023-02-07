Microsoft attributes yet another Outlook and Teams outage to ‘recent change’

Microsoft Corp. stated that it was investigating issues with users in North America accessing, sending, or searching emails on the platform.

According to Downdetector.com, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from sources, including user-submitted faults on its platform, there were more than 2,000 cases of customers reporting problems with Outlook late Tuesday at around 23:10 ET.

As of 2:10 ET, the site monitoring company reported a decline in complaints to 351 instances.

‘It’s possible that users trying to access Outlook.com who are predominantly hosted in the North American region won’t be able to send, receive, or search email. Additional features like Calendar, which are used by other services like Microsoft Teams, will also be impacted’ Microsoft stated in a status page update.

Microsoft states that, the problem was caused by a ‘recent update,’ and the business was attempting to restart some of the impacted equipment in order to restore service.