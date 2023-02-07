Oomen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala, admitted to hospital due to pneumonia, fever

Oomen Chandy, a former chief minister of Kerala, was admitted to the hospital on Monday night at the Noorul Islam Institute of Medical Science and Research Foundation (NIMS) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The former CM was hospitalised with a high fever and was later diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia, according to a Facebook post by his son Chandy Oomen. He continued by mentioning that the chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, had called to check on his father’s health and thanked him for it.

On Tuesday morning, according to news agency ANI, Kerala's health minister Veena George visited the hospitalised political figure and inquired about his health.