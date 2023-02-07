Pakistan denies airspace to Indian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid and rescue teams to earthquake-hit Turkey

According to sources, Pakistan has refused to allow Indian planes delivering rescue teams and humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Turkey access to its airspace.

Why the Indian plane was denied access to Pakistani airspace is unknown. Official notification from the authorities has not yet been made.

India deployed two aircraft, the first of which took off late on Monday night and the second of which was scheduled to take off early on Tuesday.

The initial shipment of seismic relief supplies included NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, dog teams with specialised training, medical supplies, drilling equipment, and other necessities to aid Turkey in the evacuation of citizens.

‘First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reached Adana, Türkiye. Second plane is getting ready for departure,’ Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India had informed the press on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Turkey’s Ambassador to India Firat Sunel thanked New Delhi for sending relief materials and termed India as ‘dost’ (which in English means friend).