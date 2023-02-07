Poco launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Poco launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Poco X5 Pro 5G’ in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 24,999. This Poco smartphone will be sold via Flipkart in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colours.

This new mid-ranger handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Xfinity AMOLED Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device comes with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can record full-HD videos at 120fps. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.