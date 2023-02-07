Rishabh Shetty reveals the plans for a prequel to the movie ‘Kantara’

‘Kantara’ fans can rejoice. Rishabh Shetty, the movie’s star, recently celebrated the milestone with the crew as the movie passed the 100-day mark and revealed plans for a prequel. You did read that correctly.

At the event Shetty said, ‘We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of ‘Kantara’. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for ‘Kantara’ because the history of ‘Kantara’ has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.’

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead, the film revolves around a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with a forest officer. ‘Kantara’ was hailed for its visual excellence that captured the folklore from coastal Karnataka. Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through muddy tracks.