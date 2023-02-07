Russian troops are pouring into eastern Ukraine, says the governor

Russian reinforcements were pouring into eastern Ukraine ahead of a possible new offensive, according to a Ukrainian governor, but British intelligence said on Tuesday that Russia was unlikely to have enough forces to significantly affect the war within weeks.

Desperate for Western military aid to arrive, Ukraine anticipates a major offensive could be launched by Russia for ‘symbolic’ reasons around the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion, which Moscow persists in calling ‘a special military operation.’

Ukraine is planning a spring offensive to reclaim lost territory, but it is still waiting for promised longer-range Western missiles and battle tanks, which some analysts say will take months to arrive.

‘We are seeing more and more (Russian) reserves being deployed in our direction, more equipment being brought in…,’ said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine’s largely Russian-occupied Luhansk province.