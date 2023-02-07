Russia’s deputy foreign minister discusses the New START nuclear arms control treaty with US ambassador

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, reportedly said on Monday that he addressed the New START nuclear arms limitation deal with the newly appointed American ambassador Lynne Tracy last week, according to the Interfax news agency, amid simmering tensions between Washington and Moscow.

As a nuclear armaments reduction agreement between the US and Russia, the New START accord is seen as essential for maintaining world peace. The pact is due to expire in 2026, although it strives to regulate nuclear weapons in both countries. The pact should be renewed, according to experts who have expressed their worries.

A few days ago after the US alleged that Moscow is violating the New START nuclear treaty, Russia expressed its interest to preserve its last remaining nuclear treaty with the US, despite calling it a destructive approach by America for controlling arms.

Meanwhile, Ryabkov has now claimed that Russia was committed to the treaty. However, he mentioned that a date had been set for new talks because of the Ukraine conflict.