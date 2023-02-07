Schedule of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 announced

Dubai: The schedule for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship was released. The event will be held at Expo City- Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai from February 14 to February 19. 17 teams are participating in the event.

Groups:

Group A: China, South Korea, Singapore, Uzbekistan

Group B: Malaysia, India, Kazakhstan, UAE

Group C: Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon

Group D: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China), Pakistan

Schedule:

Feb 14 (from 9 am): South Korea vs Singapore, Indonesia vs Lebanon, China vs Uzbekistan

(after 1 pm) Malaysia vs UAE, India vs Kazakhstan

(after 5 pm) Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong (China), Japan vs Pakistan, Bahrain vs Lebanon, Indonesia vs Syria

Feb 15 (from 9 am): Indonesia vs Bahrain, China vs Singapore, South Korea vs Uzbekistan, Thailand vs Lebanon

(after 1 pm) Japan vs Hong Kong (China), Chinese Taipei vs Pakistan

(after 5 pm) India vs UAE, Thailand vs Bahrain, Syria vs Lebanon, Malaysia vs Kazakhstan

Feb 16 (from 9 am): China vs South Korea, Singapore vs Uzbekistan

(after 1 pm) Japan vs Chinese Taipei, Indonesia vs Thailand, Hong Kong (China) vs Pakistan, Bahrain vs Syria

(after 5 pm) Malaysia vs India, Kazakhstan vs UAE

Top 2 teams from each of the 4 groups will make it to the knockout stage, which begins on Day 4 of the championship after the draw. The semifinals will be played on Saturday while the finals are set to take place on Sunday, February 19.