South Korean actor and singer Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Da In to get married in April

Lee Seung Gi, a South Korean actor and singer, and Lee Da In, an actress, will wed in April. For more over two years, the couple has been dating. On Tuesday, February 7, Lee Seung Gi broke the news to his followers via a handwritten letter posted on Instagram.

The handwritten Korean letter was published online by Lee Seung Gi. He stated in the letter that he had made the decision to live the rest of his life with Lee Da In. He predicted that they will get married and become more than just a loving pair.

The couple has set their wedding date as April 7.

Lee Seung Gi began his career as a singer in 2004. Later, he starred in several series and reality shows, such as Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You’re All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021). Lee Seung Gi’s last project was The Law Cafe.