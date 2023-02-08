30 killed, 15 injured in bus-car accident

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 30 people lost their lives and 15 others were injured in a road accident. A passenger bus and a car collided with each other and plunged into a deep ravine on Karakoram Highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The bus was going to Rawalpindi from Gilgit. It collided head-on with the car coming from the opposite side in the Shitial area of the province.

Earlier, on 29th of January, 41 people were killed when a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan province.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving. According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.