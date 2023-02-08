Amid Biden’s jibe, China reacts over suspected spy balloon row

Beijing: China said on Wednesday that it would ‘firmly defend’ its interests and urged the United States to work on repairing relations, after President Joe Biden took aim at Beijing during his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

‘We will firmly defend China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests’, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing, urging the United States to ‘work with China to push Sino-US relations back to the track of healthy and stable development’.

Earlier, in his address to Congress, Biden had taken a swipe at Beijing, in an attempt to send a strong message to the voters. ‘I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world’, he said, adding, ‘But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did’.