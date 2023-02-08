Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Gold price surged in the last two days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,200. Last week the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 960 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 57,170 per 10 grams, up Rs 215 or 0.38%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 75 at Rs 67,324 per kg.

In the international markets, the yellow metal prices surged as the US dollar softened on comments from Fed Chair Powell’s less hawkish stance. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,876.14 per ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,887.90.