Dutch researcher claims that Pakistan and India are next in line to face earthquakes after Turkey and Syria

After Turkey and Syria, would Pakistan and India experience a disastrous earthquake? What time will it occur? These rumours have taken over Twitter when a Dutch researcher claimed to have properly predicted earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye, the former name of Turkey, and that the Indian subcontinent is next.

According to his Twitter account, Frank Hoogerbeets works for the Dutch company Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS). He has predicted that a significant earthquake will originate in Afghanistan and travel through Pakistan and India before ending up in the Indian Ocean.

‘Dutch researcher @hogrbe who anticipated the quake in #Turkey and #Syria three days ago had also predicted seismic activity anticipating a large size earthquake originating in #Afghanistan, through #Pakistan and #India eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. @AlkhidmatOrg,’ a Twitter user who goes by the name Muhammad Ibrahim, has shared.

In the clip, Hoogerbeets can be heard saying, ‘These areas could be next candidate for larger seismic activity if we look at the atmospheric fluctuations but again keep in mind that these are rough estimates and not all large earthquakes leave a footprint in the atmosphere they do not always announce themselves’.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has rejected the earthquake predictions in Pakistan, saying that there is no similarity between the fault lines of Turkey and Pakistan.