Know how to check bank balance using Aadhaar Card

Mumbai: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Now one can check his or her bank account balance using this 12-digit Aadhaar card number without visiting any ATM or bank branch. This service can be accessed even without an internet connection.

Also Read: Fire-Boltt launches Dagger smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

For availing this service, people must link their Aadhaar cards to their bank accounts and mobile numbers.

Simple steps to know your bank balance using Aadhaar Card:

Dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number

Proceed to enter the 12-digit number on your Aadhar Card.

You will be required to verify your Aadhar number by entering it again.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will then send you a flash SMS of the available account balance.