Microsoft challenges Google head-on by incorporating AI into its Bing search engine and Edge browser.

Microsoft Corp. announced on Tuesday that it is integrating artificial intelligence into both its Edge Web browser and Bing search engine in an effort to regain market leadership in the consumer technology space.

Microsoft, the company behind the Windows operating system, is directly competing with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which has long outpaced Microsoft in search and browser technology, by investing billions of dollars in AI.

Now that Microsoft is releasing an intelligent chatbot to coexist with Bing’s search results, more users will have access to AI that can summarise web pages, synthesise various sources, even compose emails and translate them. Microsoft anticipates an additional $2 billion in search advertising revenue for every percentage point of market share it increases.

By collaborating with the startup OpenAI, Microsoft hopes to surpass its Silicon Valley rival and possibly reap significant financial benefits from tools that accelerate the creation of content by automating tasks, if not actual jobs. That would have an impact on both consumer internet use and business products like Microsoft’s cloud computing and collaboration tools.