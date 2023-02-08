Mohanlal to collaborate with Thalaiva Rajinikanth in an action entertainer titled Jailer

The following project that Mohanlal will work on will include Thalaiva Rajinikanth. The two will appear together in the action comedy Jailer. Fans are clamouring to see what’s in store for them, and a photo of the two of them is currently going viral. ‘Vintage Lalettan is returning,’ a fan wrote.

Mohanlal will reportedly make a brief appearance in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which also has Vinayakan, a Malayalam actor, in a pivotal role. Jackie Shroff, who works in Hindi cinema, was brought in to play a pivotal part.

Nelson will serve as the director of Jailer. It will be his first picture since ‘Beast.’ Vijay played a major role in Beast, which did poorly at the movie box office.

The movie Jailer is written by director Nelson himself and is touted to be an action feast for the fans of Thalaiva. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and several others.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has films like Ram and Malaikottai Vaaliban in the pipeline.