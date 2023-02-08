Motorola launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Motorola has launched new entry-level smartphone named ‘Moto E13’ in India on Wednesday. The 2GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 6,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will costs Rs. 7,999. This Motorola smartphone will be available to purchase from Flipkart and JioMar in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colours. Existing and new Jio customers can receive flat Rs. 700 cashback by opting into the Jio Lock offer.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone runs on Android 13 (Go edition) and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, along with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset comes with a 13-megapixel main camera on the back and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both these camera units are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps. This smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It is claimed to provide support for up to 23 hours of video playback. The inbuilt speaker on the handset is enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.