OnePlus launches 11 5G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India at the company’s Cloud 11 launch event. It is the first flagship smartphone from OnePlus to debut in the country in 2023.

The 8GB + 128GB storage configuration of OnePlus 11 5G is priced at Rs. 56,999, the 12GB + 256G storage variant is priced at Rs. 61,999. It will be sold in Eternal Green and Titan Black colours. Pre-orders begin today and the phone and will go on sale on February 14 via the OnePlus online store, and online and offline retail partners. OnePlus will also offer users a Google One subscription with 100GB of storage for 6 months.

The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with the company’s OxygenOS 13 interface. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also features the company’s HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 525ppi pixel density, a dynamic refresh rate of 0-120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is HDR 10+ certified. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. The smartphone also features a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor that can be used to identify and eliminate colour bias from ambient lighting. It also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7 (Indian variant is limited to Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (Dual band, L1+L5), A-GPS, NFC, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. It packs a dual cell 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.