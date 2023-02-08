OnePlus launches new 5G smartphone named ‘11R’ in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus has launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘OnePlus 11R’ in the Indian markets. The base 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The device is available in 2 colour options – Sonic Black, and Galatic Silver and will go on sale via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and retail stores across the country on February 28. Pre-orders for the handset will start on February 21.

The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772×1240) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, up to 1000Hz touch response, 450 ppi and 1450 peak brightness. The screen has a pixel density of 450ppi and a maximum brightness of 1,450 nits.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G chipset and is equipped with triple rear camera- a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 4cm macro camera with a 120-degree ultra-wide lens. It also has a16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging.