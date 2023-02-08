OnePlus launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus launched its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Buds Pro 2’ in the Indian markets. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 11,999 in India and is offered in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colours.

The pre-orders start today and customers can buy this from OnePlus India official site, Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Store app, and other select partners from February 14. There’s also a special variant of the earbuds for India called the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, which is priced at Rs. 9,999. This variant will be available for purchase in March.

OnePlus’ TWS earphones are equipped with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. They are equipped with MelodyBoost dual drivers created in partnership with Dynaudio. The device come with a default Dynaudio equaliser (EQ) setting, along with three custom EQ profiles — Bold, Serenade, and Bass. OnePlus has also included a Spatial Audio feature in collaboration with Google.

The earphones feature adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) that is capable of blocking up to 48dB of external noise. Each earbud is said to have a battery life of up to 9 hours. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can offer a total battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC turned on and up to 39 hours with ANC turned off.