Pantheerankavu UAPA case: NIA court rejects request to revoke bail for Allan Shuhaib

The Pantheerankavu Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in 2019, involving Allan Shuhaib, who was accused of supporting CPI (Maoist) activities in Kerala. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) court rejected NIA’s request to revoke Shuhaib’s bail on Wednesday.

Even though some of Allan’s social media posts are inappropriate, the court determined after thorough arguments that there are not enough grounds to rescind the bond. In addition, the court ordered Allan to refrain from making similar posts in the future.

As per complaint made by SFI, Allan was detained by Dharmadam police last year for allegedly ragging a law student on the Thalassery Palayad campus.

Allan claimed that the accusations against him were unfounded and that CPM’s student wing was upset with him because he opposed junior ragging.

The NIA came before the court and said that Allan violated the terms of his bail by becoming an accused in the new case while he was out on bail. The Panniyankara police were in charge of checking to see if Allan was breaking the terms of his bail. But the very first report they submitted, as the court had ordered, was in Allan’s favour.