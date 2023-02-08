Psychological thriller show YOU is finally coming back to the OTT platform with its new season

With its new season, the eagerly awaited psychological thriller series YOU will return to the OTT platform. The new season will be available on Netflix in two parts, the first of which will premiere on Wednesday, January 8.

According to the new season’s trailer, Joe Goldberg, the show’s protagonist, develops a new infatuation after stumbling into Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate.

Netflix produces the well-known psychological thriller television show YOU.

The dramatisation of Joe Goldberg, a perilous and obsessive stalker, is based on Caroline Kepnes’s book of the same name. The show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride as Joe uses his cunning and manipulative skills to get closer to his love interest, Beck in season 1 and then to other love interests in new seasons.

The series has received praise for its captivating storyline, intense suspense, and strong performances from its lead actors, Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail. With its dark themes, unexpected twists, and breathtaking suspense, YOU have become one of Netflix’s most-watched and highly-rated original series.