Study suggests that a married couple or those who live together are at a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Even if a couple is dissatisfied in their relationship, research suggests that people who live together or are married have a lower risk of having type 2 diabetes.

The study, done by researchers from the Universities of Luxembourg and Ottawa in Canada, builds on earlier research that showed happy marriage has positive effects on one’s health.

According to the study, marriage lowers blood sugar levels regardless of how happy or difficult the marriage was, especially in older adults.

‘Increased support for older adults who are experiencing the loss of a marital/cohabitating relationship through divorce or bereavement, as well as the dismantling of negative stereotypes around romantic relationships in later life, may be starting points for addressing health risks, more specifically deteriorating glycemic regulation, associated with marital transitions in older adults,’ lead author, Katherine Ford, formerly of the University of Luxembourg and now at Carleton University in Ottawa, said, according to Guardian.

The scientist came to the conclusion after examining data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing on 3,335 adults, aged 50 to 89, who did not have diabetes at the start of the study.