The Church of England seeks gender-neutral terms for God

A source informed that, clergymen demanded gender-neutral terms be used in place of ‘he, his, father,’ and the Church of England is now debating whether to do so. A new commission has been established to investigate the situation.

After a priest advocated for the Church of England to use more inclusive language and to refer to God in a ‘non-gendered way,’ an initiative to look for gender-neutral terminology was started.

The Synod, the decision-making body of the Church of England, must approve any change.

What phrase would be used in place of ‘Our Father’ to refer to God is still a mystery. In a Christian prayer, God is addressed to as ‘Our Father,’ as commanded by Jesus to his disciples.

Conservatives, though, have rebuffed any potential modifications, telling the Telegraph that doing so would amount to a rejection of the Church’s own theology.

The name of God is Father. They argued that it cannot be replaced by ‘Mother’ or rendered gender-neutrally as ‘Parent’ without losing its significance.

According to a Church of England spokeswoman quoted in UK media, Christians have understood since the beginning of time that God is neither male nor female, but worship has not always represented the multitude of ways that God is referred to and described in the Bible.