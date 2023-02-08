Tunisia President Kais Saied dismisses Othman Jerandi as the foreign minister of the country without citing any reason

President Kais Saied of Tunisia fired Othman Jerandi as the nation’s foreign minister on Tuesday without providing a reason, in what may be described as an increasingly assertive turn. The senior diplomat is now the fourth minister to resign from his position since Saied made a stunning effort to seize power in July 2021 as a result of this most recent sacking.

Since then, Tunisia has experienced an increase in political unrest.

Nabil Ammar, Tunisia’s ambassador to the European Union, will take over as foreign minister, the president declared on the country’s official website. Saied this year took up the roles of the previous ministries of trade, agriculture, and education. Since September 2020, Jerandi has continued to serve as the nation’s foreign minister.

Saied forced through a new constitution in a referendum in July 2022 that defanged the parliament and imposed a hyper-presidential administration. He then ousted the government, froze the legislature, and acquired expansive executive powers.

There have been many teacher and transportation worker strikes in Tunisia recently, and there have also been shortages of basic necessities like milk, reported AFP.