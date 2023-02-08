United Airlines flight 2664 cabin catches fire from a laptop battery

The Newark-bound United Airlines flight 2664 was forced to make an emergency landing back in San Diego on Tuesday when the cabin on board caught fire due to a laptop battery. According to sources cited by media sites, four persons were sent directly to the hospital after the event.

In a tweet, the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) stated: ‘Crews from the SDFD responded to a jet that had arrived at the airport with an external battery pack on fire inside the cabin. The cabin was spared from the fire’s spread by the flight crew. Two individuals were sent to the hospital, and more were being assessed.’

‘SDFD evaluated all passengers and crew. Total of 4 patients transported. Two others opted not to be transported,’ it added.

According to Sabrina LoPiccolo, a spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport (SAN), emergency workers responded to the fire incident and are presently attending to passengers.

FlightAware data shows the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft departed the airport at 7:07 a.m. Pacific Time and returned to San Diego at 7:51 a.m.