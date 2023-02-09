49-year-old man in Karnataka gets life sentence for raping, impregnating stepdaughter

A 49-year-old man was given a life sentence for sexually harassing his young stepdaughter by the district additional and sessions court in Udupi, which hears POCSO cases. Ganesh Nayak is the accused who was found guilty in the sexual harassment case.

According to the charge sheet, Nayak had a second marriage and was then residing with the victim’s mother. In October 2021, Nayak had sexually abused the young stepdaughter after giving her alcohol-laced juice while his wife was away in another town for work.

After three months, the mother came back and learned that her daughter was pregnant. In January 2022, after the victim described her ordeal, a complaint was made at the Kundapur police station.

K R Gopikrishna, a Circle Inspector at the time, submitted a charge sheet to the court. Ten witnesses in total were questioned during the trial. Judge Srinivasa Suvarna sentenced the convict to life in prison as well as a fine of 10,000, failing which he would have to serve an additional year in prison. The prosecution was represented by public prosecutor Y T Raghavendra.