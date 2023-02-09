In Bidar, Karnataka, spurned lover kills girl for declining his marriage proposal

After allegedly refusing to get married to her rejected lover, an 18-year-old woman was brutally murdered by him. The incident was reported from the Solapur Lake area of Bidar, Karnataka, where the accused, Srinivas, is accused of strangling and killing Shivaleela, a paramedical student.

Initially running away, Srinivas was nabbed by the area police. He is currently in judicial custody after being charged with violating Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Investigation revealed that Srinivas had been following Shivaleela for more than six months. He even told the girl that if she didn’t marry him, he would kill her.

He also warned her family that if they objected to their marriage, he would kill their daughter.

Yesterday, the victim left for college but never came back. Shivaleela’s father later got a call from the police informing him that his daughter’s body had been found in an abandoned building.