Indian Railways allows additional halt for this train: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways decided additional stop to Patna – Lokmanya Tilak – Patna Express. Train numbers 13201 and 13202 Patna – Lokmanya Tilak – Patna Express will now halt at Nepanagar station. Nepanagar station falls in between the Khandwa and Burhanpur stations of Bhusaval division. The stop is given for next six months.

Train number 13201 Patna – Lokmanya Tilak Express will leave Patna on February 10 and reach Nepanagar station at 11:34 pm. The train will depart from there after a 1-minute stoppage. Similarly, train number 13202 Lokmanya Tilak – Patna Express will be leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on February 11 and reach Nepanagar station at 11:24 pm. The train will depart from there at 11:25 pm after a 1-minute stoppage.

The national transporter also extended the service of train numbers 03219 and 03220 Pataliputra – Ayodhya Cantt – Pataliputra till April 1 this year. Train number 03219 Patliputra – Ayodhya Cantt Special will be operating every Friday till March 31. Similarly, train number 03220 Ayodhya Cantt – Patliputra Special will be operated every Saturday till April 1.