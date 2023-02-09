Kerala HC reinstates ban on using ‘Varaha Roopam’ song in Kantara

Kochi: Kerala High Court reiterated that the ‘Kantara’ movie cannot show the ‘Varaha Roopam’ song while screening due to rights violation claims. The ban on using the song is till there is a final order on the pleas filed by Mathrubhumi and Thaikkudam Bridge.

The court made the comments in the anticipatory bail order of Vijay Kirgandur and Rishab Shetty. They had approached for bail in the case registered in Kozhikode Town police station over the complaint filed by Mathrubhumi saying the song is a copy of ‘Navarasam’ composed by Thaikudam Bridge for Mathrubhumi Music.