‘Pathaan’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone becomes second highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide

‘Pathaan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, is the top grossing movie! Since its premiere, the movie, which starred Khan as an action hero, has continued to bring in large sums of money at theatres throughout the world. The film that Siddharth Anand directed has grown to be one of the year’s biggest box office successes.

The spy thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is still bringing in respectable sums domestically and internationally two weeks after its debut.

At the domestic box office, the movie has so far made about Rs 452 crore (4.52 billion). The film, which has managed to surpass ‘KGF: Chapter 2’s box office collection in the Hindi belt, has also become the second highest-grossing movie in Bollywood with Rs 880 crore (8.80 billion), surpassing Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ total box office collection at worldwide Rs 866 crore(8.66 billion).

Now, the film stands only behind Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ worldwide box office collection (Rs. 1914 crores).