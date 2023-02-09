Pregnant woman evacuated by military from J&K’s isolated Kishtwar during winter

A pregnant woman in critical condition was taken from the wintery isolation in the Nawapachi region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district by the Indian Army and Air Force.

At a local hospital, the woman is receiving care. The army has been assisting the locals in this difficult region, where harsh weather conditions make life very challenging and where, during the winter, the area is completely cut off from the outside world for six months due to the closure of the land route leading to South Kashmir.

Along with conducting counter – terrorist operations in the affected area, the Indian Army has always provided people with life-saving humanitarian assistance.