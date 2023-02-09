Rihanna to make a comeback to the stage with a performance at the Super Bowl half-time

On February 12, Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, marking her return to the stage. Since the singer did not tour or release an album recently, fans have been eagerly awaiting her performance. On Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs, Rihanna will perform during the halftime.

Rihanna hasn’t released any music since 2016. She has instead concentrated on building her fashion line, and she welcomed her first kid with A$AP Rocky last year.

In 2022, she made a comeback to the music industry by recording a brand-new song called ‘Lift me up’ for Marvel’s ‘Wakanda Forever.’ After six years, it was Rihanna’s first brand-new solo song. The song has fetched her nomination in the best original song category at the Oscars.

Fans hope that the 34-year-old’s Super Bowl performance could signal a bigger musical comeback later this year.

The Super Bowl is the final playoff game of the National Football League (NFL), to determine the league champion every year. This year, Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.